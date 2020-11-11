The owners of a local women’s apparel store bought an 8,000-square-foot warehouse in Broussard as it shifts more to e-commerce.
Morgan Claire owner Monique Fremin bought the building in the Garber Industrial Park from Cousins Industrial Properties for $650,000, records show. The retailer, which has a store in River Ranch and in Baton Rouge, could get the building fully operational by Dec. 1, she said.
It is currently operating out of a 1,100-square-foot warehouse and two storage buildings. The company has had a surge in e-commerce since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it closed its New Orleans store in May as a result.
“Over the years with brick and mortar, it’s changing quite a bit,” Fremin said. “With COVID, it’s changing even more rapidly. We decided to take the plunge and decided to hit e-commerce really hard. We’re super excited about this space.”
Fremin first opened the Lafayette store just over 10 years ago and opened the Baton Rouge store three years ago. The company, which employs about 25 people, will hire add staff once the new building is operational, she said.