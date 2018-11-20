After years of operating out of the back of the nearby La-Z-Boy, the Stoma family has reopened Sofas & Chairs at 4601 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

While the Stoma family has been owning Sofas & Chairs here in Lafayette since the late 1980s, owner Liz Stoma, who opened the original store with her late husband, Phil Stoma Sr., sees this new location as the culmination of over 30 years of work.

"We're so thankful that we've been able to do this for so many years, and I think this is just the culmination of everything," she said. "Lafayette has been a great market for us. The people and the surrounding areas have been wonderful to us. We've made good friends over the years."

The Stoma family opened their first local furniture store in 1976. After a fire in 1986, they reopened the following year as Sofas & Chairs in 1987 and in 1990 opened Stoma's Furniture and Interiors and a La-Z-Boy. However, six years ago, the family was forced to move the Sofas & Chairs into the La-Z-Boy until they opened the new store just down the street.

"We've gone from operating in 4,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, so we've been able to show more merchandise and pick up some new brands," Stoma said. "The response from our customers has been absolutely wonderful. It's been way more than we've expected. We're very pleased and thankful."