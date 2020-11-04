The Lafayette Central Business District has been recognized as a National Register Historic District by the National Park Service.
The designation means that eligible buildings in the district can apply for federal and state historic commercial tax credits, Lafayette Consolidated Government officials announced Tuesday. Owners could be eligible for a 20% federal income tax credit and another 18% state tax credit on building maintenance and rehabilitation costs.
The district lies within the Downtown Development District.
Costs include roofing replacement or repair, masonry repairs and most construction costs associated with putting a building back into commerce. Owners interested in applying for tax credits should contact the staff liaison to Preservation Commission Roxana Usner in LCG’s Development and Planning Department at 337-291-7193 or rmusner@lafayettela.gov.
