Stuller Inc. has reduced staff at its Lafayette facility due to COVID-19’s effect on the economy and could make other modifications in the future, CEO and founder Matt Stuller said Thursday.

The company began last week the process of laying off employees and reducing the schedules of others prior to its partial reopening on Monday. The company, which employed 1,263 prior to the shutdown, began this week shipping in-stock items to customers after it suspended operations March 23.

A company announcement did not identify how many employees were let go.

“We are dealing with an extremely difficult environment mandating tough decisions,” Stuller said. “Our first priority must be on the health and safety of our associates and communities. The small reduction in force and schedule adjustment instituted last week were extremely painful to an organization that prides itself on assembling a talented workforce with an inclusive, caring culture. These decisions have been gut-wrenching but necessary.”

The company remained closed for three weeks but paid its employees during that time up until April 13, which was the end of the first shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards before being extended to April 30. Last week company president Danny Clark announced the company would resume business Monday by shipping only in-stock items.

The company has since enhanced its cleaning services, created more social distances between work stations, invested in personal protection equipment for employees and instituted temperature checks upon entering the facility, Clark wrote on a blog. Other employees are working from home, and shifts at the facility are being held to under 10 employees.

Stuller, the largest fine jewelry manufacturer in North America, will also work to “rebuild and deliver custom and manufactured items with plans of being fully capable by May 4,” he wrote.

The layoffs add to a growing number of unemployed workers in Lafayette Parish and across the state and nation. Nearly 15,000 unemployment claims were filed in Lafayette Parish between March 16 and April 3.