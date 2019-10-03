Brown Fortier was affiliated with Ford Motor Company for 25 years before landing a Ford Motor Company franchise in August 1943 when he opened Hub City Motors in Lafayette.
His only daughter, Marcelle, moved to Lafayette to help run the business and eventually became co-owner and vice-president.
Todd Citron, one of six sons to Marcelle and David Citron, spoke with Jan Swift about the family’s history in the automobile industry and their love of Lafayette.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“She grew up with Ford,” said Citron, Marcelle’s youngest son and currently Hub City’s general manager. She watched the books, signed paychecks, and did public outreach for the family-owned business.
Of the Citrons' six sons — Rusty, Mike, Randy, Scott, Andy and Todd — five worked at Hub City Ford. Marcelle Citron died March 3, 2018.