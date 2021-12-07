More often than not, Dennis "Doc" Stepanek starts his day with a stack of blueberry pancakes and lively conversation at Hub City Diner.
Even during the shutdown last year, he and his friends showed up each morning at the restaurant to tailgate over to-go plates in the parking lot.
"It made my pandemic a whole lot easier coming to breakfast here," Stepanek said. "It was probably the only bit of normalcy we had. Everything else was upside down, but you could still go to breakfast."
The pandemic didn't just change up the gang's breakfast routine. It also postponed retirement plans for Hub City Diner's owner, Jimmy Guidry.
Guidry, 71, planned to retire at the end of 2020 and sell the restaurant to his longtime manager, Jason Redmon. Instead, the two agreed to push back plans for a year as they navigated uncharted territory together during the pandemic.
"After I got through last year and this year, I don't feel nervous at all about the transition," Redmon said.
Hub City Diner has been a favorite among locals since it opened in 1990 for local twists on diner classics, friendly service and fair prices. The '50s-themed diner is the brainchild of restaurateur Charlie Goodson, chef Pat Mould and food blogger George Graham.
Guidry, who grew up in the restaurant industry and owned a handful of local bars as a young adult, purchased the business in 1998. He had only been at the restaurant once — not as a customer but as an investor inspecting the business — before signing the paperwork.
Guidry didn't even have a set of keys when he entered the restaurant at 1412 S. College Road on his first day of ownership. As he approached the office at the back of the restaurant, he bumped into Redmon, then 20, depositing money into a safe.
"I didn't know his name, but he was handling the money, so I trusted him," Guidry said with a laugh. "I needed help, and he was my help."
The two said they've worked well together since that fateful first day.
When asked why the restaurant has been successful through the years, Guidry simply pointed to Redmon.
"He says me," Redmon said with a laugh. "I would say it's because we serve good, consistent food and our culture is very oriented around family. We look at every customer as if they're part of our family, and we treat them like that."
Redmon, now 44, became emotional as he talked about what purchasing the diner means to him.
"It's prideful because I've dedicated my life here," Redmon said. "And to see this come to fruition is a real gift."
Hub City Diner employs 45 people, most of whom are full-time employees. Many have worked at the diner for more than a decade.
Guidry and Redmon said they've had virtually no turnover at a time when the restaurant industry at large has struggled to hire and retain staff. During the pandemic, they kept the staff working and cooked meals for employees and their families.
Redmon said he doesn't have any major changes planned for Hub City Diner in the new year. One of his first moves after the ownership change on Jan. 1 will be to hire Guidry as a part-time employee.
"Everybody will still get to see Jimmy's face," Redmon said. "He's going to stay on in a consulting role, and you'll see him on the weekends and that kind of thing."
When he's not refilling coffee on the weekends, Guidry plans to spend summers working at the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado and winters working at the Everglades National Park in Florida.