Burger King at Johnston, Broadmoor to open in May
Construction has begun on a Burger King in front of the Time Plaza shopping center that will open in May.
Atlanta-based GPS Hospitality, which operates the 20 Burger King locations in the Lafayette area, will build a 3,067-square-foot restaurant at 5301 Johnston St. at the corner Johnston Street and Broadmoor Boulevard.
A building permit for just over $1.22 million was filed with the city of Lafayette last week, records show.
The restaurant will employ 50 and feature two drive-thru lanes with digital menu boards, GPS spokeswoman Lisa Grier said. The location is ideal with its presence of commercial and residential developments nearby, she said.
Land records show GPS Hospitality and Andrus Investments, which owns the land and the Time Plaza shopping center, signed a maintenance agreement for the development. A rendering also shows the layout of the development with a drive-thru lane and parking.
GPS Hospitality bought 124 Burger King locations across Louisiana in 2016, including 33 in New Orleans and 28 in Baton Rouge, making it one of the three biggest Burger King franchise owners in the country with 424 restaurants and more than $500 million in annual revenue.
"We enjoy being part of the Lafayette community," said Joe Waller, GPS's director of operations. "Since 2016, we've remodeled several restaurants and are excited to introduce a new restaurant this year. Having area resources, such as established restaurant teams, allows us the opportunity to utilize our existing managers and team members to help train our new staff and have them prepared for the opening."
Broussard Walk-On's building sold for $5.85 million
A Lafayette real estate company that bought three commercial properties worth nearly $8 million also bought the Broussard Walk-On’s building for $5.85 million, records show.
Stealth Real Estate Holdings, led by real estate agent Paul Bako, bought the building at 110 Celebrity Drive on Dec. 13 from Baton Rouge-based commercial Shane Morrison Companies.
Bako’s company also bought two Starbucks buildings from the same company last month along with a Walgreens building.
Morrison's company, DMBC Restaurants, is franchisee for the Lafayette and Broussard locations, according to its website, and has plans to open four locations per year in the next five years in its six-state territory.
Renovated Dean-O's South to open this week
Dean-O's South, 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road, will reopen this week with a new look that will include a new to-go order entrance and new patio seating.
According to owner/operator Greg Metcalf, the new layout for the dining room and additional ceiling height will "open up" the restaurant and give it a "whole new feel." Plans also call for new booths and tables, including tables to seat parties of five or six without having these medium-sized parties sit at the larger 10-person tables.
The restaurant closed last week.
"People like a new feel," he said. "We want to do something different while keeping the food everyone loves to generate some excitement. We're going to add a patio for outdoor seating during good weather on those nice Louisiana days."
The changes will end up increasing seating capacity, he said, despite some being lost to the to-go entrance, he said. Next year plans call for adding another dining room area for more seating.
If work is not complete by Wednesday, he noted, it should be done by the weekend.
Domino's opens in Scott with 'pizza theater' concept
A Domino's Pizza in Scott opened last week that will feature what the company is calling "pizza theater."
The location, 110 Apollo Road, Suite B and owned by Glenn Mueller, will allow customers to watch their pizza being made and also feature an order tracking screen, free Wi-Fi and indoor seating, Mueller announced.
“I’m very excited to open the doors to the first Domino’s in town,” he said. “The store features an open-concept, interactive experience where customers can actually watch and track their pizza being made, each step of the way. Domino’s is bringing the art and fun of pizza making to the forefront.”
Uncle Luck's Express Cafe opens in Carencro
Uncle Luck's Express Cafe, originally located at 116 E. Vermilion St. in downtown Lafayette, reopened last week in a Chevron station at 930 Veterans Drive in Carencro.
A home inspector, motivational speaker and comedian, Shawn "Uncle Luck" Bernard first opened Uncle Luck's Cajun and Creole Kitchen in Parc Rowe in early 2019 but closed it in September.
"I decided downtown had its limitations that didn't work with what we wanted to do," he said. "I want to one day franchise the brand, and having a drive-thru and parking was a better fit for my vision of Uncle Luck's."
The restaurant has moved away from a buffet style and has transitioned to a traditional a la carte menu and daily plate lunches. Some of their specialties include Uncle Luck's Chicken, which is fried chicken covered in a special sweet sauce, the Uncle Luck's Burger and the Uncle Luck's Hamburger Steak.