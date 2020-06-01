Many of us have been cooking more than usual ever since coronavirus restrictions began in Louisiana.
If you'd like a break but still want a meal that would make Grandma proud, check out one of these plate lunches.
You'll probably have enough leftover to make a second meal.
Hamburger steak
Billeaud's Meat & Grocery is known for its boudin and cracklin as well as its plate lunches.
Try the hamburger steak plate lunch with choice of sides for $6.95.
Billeaud's is located at 111 E. Main St. in Broussard. Learn more by calling 337-837-6825 or visiting facebook.com/billeauds.
Shrimp stew
Bourrée Restaurant is known for its brunch and barbecue, but it also serves up many of the same plate lunches once offered at the owner's former restaurant, Papa T's Cafe in Lafayette.
Try the shrimp stew with fried catfish for $15.
Bourrée is located at 1821 Chemi Metairie Blvd. in Youngsville. Learn more by calling 337-450-9750 or visiting facebook.com/BourreeRestaurant.
Fried chicken
Ton's Drive-In is a fixture in downtown Broussard and an especially popular lunch choice for oilfield workers.
Try the fried chicken plate with potatoes, white gravy and choice of sides for $8.
Ton's is located at 101 W. Main St. in Broussard. Learn more by calling 337-837-6684 or visiting facebook.com/Tons8376684.