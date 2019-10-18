With three-quarters of this year now behind us, much of the attention for market watchers throughout this year has been on the significant growth of home sales outside of Lafayette Parish.
With a 14% overall increase in the number of home sales and a 24% growth in the dollar volume of those sales, such attention is deserved. However, Lafayette Parish still comprises over 60% of the sales and 70% of the dollar volume of our region, according to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service.
So what’s hot and what’s not in Lafayette Parish’s housing market so far this year is certainly worthy of the focus of this month’s column.
Through September, 2,574 Lafayette Parish homes sales have been reported to the MLS as compared to 2,628 reported through September 2018. That’s a 2% decline. Sales of existing homes are up by 1% over last year, 2,041 vs. 2,021.
Reported sales of newly constructed homes, which are down over 12% from last year to 533 from 607, has been the catalyst for the overall decline.
An 18% drop in reported sales in the $150,000-$299,999 price range is the singular cause for the overall decline in new construction sales. Last year there were 493 sales reported in this price quadrant as compared to 404 this year, a net decline of 89 sales, or 18%. In the $300,000 and above price range, new construction sales reported have increased over last year by over 8% to 120 from 111 and have increased by 200% in sales under $150,000 to 9 vs. 3.
That mid-range of $150,000-$299,999 price quadrant accounted for 76% of all reported new construction sales, while 23% were in the $300,000 and up range and only 2% were under $150,000.
The majority of new home sales reported were in south Lafayette Parish, 67%, while 21% were in north Lafayette, 2.5% in central Lafayette and 0.5% in the western part of the parish.
The average sale price of new homes sold through September of this year was $274,539 as compared to $265,259 a year ago. That's an increase of 3.5%, but it's skewed by a $2.3 million home that sold this year. The median sale price was $229,900 as compared to $227,400 as of September 2018, an increase of just over 1%.
The 533 new construction sales reported through September of this year represented just under 21% of the total home sales reported to the MLS from Lafayette Parish. Last year the new construction market share was 30%.
The parish’s existing home sales reported to the MLS through September of this year totaled 2,041 as compared to 2,021 reported through September of last year, a 1% increase. Existing home sales in the $150,000-$299,999 price range made up 55.5% of the total and increased 4% over last year’s reported sales to 1,133 vs. 1,091.
Existing home sales reported in the $300,000 and up price quadrant were up over last year by 4% to 326 from 310 and made up 16% of the reported existing home sales. Sales under $150,000 were down 6% to 582 from 620 and represented 28.5% of the total reported existing sales.
The average sale price of an existing home was $213,542 as compared to $211,599 as of September 2018, a 1% increase. The median sale price was $184,000 versus $179,000 a year ago, an increase of 2.8%.
Forty-four percent of the existing homes sold through the first three quarters of 2019 were in south Lafayette Parish, 26% of reported sales in central Lafayette, 19% in north Lafayette Parish, 9% in west Lafayette and 3% in east Lafayette Parish.
I realize that I’ve thrown a lot of numbers at you. What I hope you take away from this is the same as I have as to the overall performance of Lafayette Parish’s housing market through the first three quarters of this year.
It's this: While it isn’t all good, it surely isn’t all that bad.