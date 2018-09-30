When organizers first broke ground in 1997 on what would one day become River Ranch, the bridge across the Vermilion River at Camellia Boulevard that had been argued for over a decade still did not exist.
It's easy to forget that River Ranch in Lafayette and Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville were once pipe dreams that had fought against the stream of conventional wisdom.
Yet, Robert Daigle, a former attorney who specialized in commercial and residential construction, and partner Rodney Savoy, an accountant, saw the potential as the expansion of businesses along Kaliste Saloom Road would necessitate the bridge finally being completed on Sept. 8, 2003.
From there, River Ranch hit a few snags and was a bit shaky at first, but Daigle was confident the market would embrace it.
"We broke ground in 1997, and we had a lot of ups and downs based on the economy and oil prices — same kind of stuff that we deal with today," he recalled. "But eventually we got some good momentum, and the market responded to what we were trying to do."
River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond are unique for the area as they embrace a form of residential planning known as traditional neighborhood design. This style of design eschews the suburban sprawl made popular following World War II and embraces an older design that involves a central town square similar to the French Quarter.
This design includes various-sized homes and apartments mixed with businesses and parks and public spaces that surround the central square. Nearly everything residents need is within walking distance.
No cutting corners, prices
Daigle said over 90 percent of mixed-use developments fail because developers cut corners on four key factors, which he said he refuses to do. They fail because they don't:
- Have a mixed-use town center at its heart.
- Have a mix of residential housing from apartments with businesses on the first floor, attached town homes, small cottages and edge houses featuring 1,200-4,000 square feet.
- Use that extra space for parks, walking paths, common areas and open spaces for public use instead of including homes on large lots.
- Establish walkability through measures to slow down traffic and having larger than required sidewalks and narrower intersections to reduce pedestrian crossing times and distances.
According to a study of traditional neighborhood design at the Diggs Town Public Housing in Norfolk, Virginia, by the Fannie Mae Foundation, one advantage of this design is it allows for a sense of community similar to those seen in the suburbs while keeping the amenities and option of privacy more common in city life.
The study also says that traditional neighborhood design "offers the essential physical elements that promote community."
"We know every single neighbor on our block and most folks in the neighborhood, but we also have the quality of life aspect as well," said Tyron Picard, a lobbyist whose family moved into River Ranch in 2007. "It's extremely safe, and we can walk to restaurants or I can walk to work. My office is only three blocks away. I get to save time I'd be commuting and instead use it with my family or on other things."
One of the major selling points of this style is not needing to drive everywhere to be able to experience things like shopping, restaurants and other amenities like those living in the suburbs must do.
Yet, critics point to the problem of needing a regular public transit system to allow for people to easily travel to and from the development. Lacking this, the need for cars to travel in and out of the neighborhood is still necessary like in the suburbs.
Also, 64 homes had to be bought and leveled for the development of Camellia Boulevard. This drew criticism from those whose homes needed to be cleared for the construction as a check, no matter how generous, could not make up for the loss of a family home.
Finally, as has been seen with River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond, as the convenience, safety and prestige of the development grows, so does the price tag on the homes.
"As River Ranch's success grew, we had other land owners come to us asking if we'd be interested in developing their real estate," Daigle said. "River Ranch opened the door to a lot of opportunities, most significant of which was the property that would become Sugar Mill Pond. It was larger than River Ranch and started out as a more affordable version of River Ranch, but so many people wanted to move in that the prices of homes had to go up with the demand."
'Microcosm of New Orleans'
Gene Fortier is sometimes called the mayor of River Ranch because he was the first person to buy a lot there. After he built his home in 2004, he then moved his State Farm Agency office that same year.
When he heard about the work/live concept of River Ranch, he jumped at the chance.
"I saw this as a microcosm of New Orleans," he said. "I saw it as a microcosm of New Orleans and the French Quarter. I just knew it couldn't fail. When I built my dream home, Camellia Boulevard was just a gravel road. But I still knew it would succeed."
Since the days of the gravel road and no bridge, River Ranch has become almost a second heart of Lafayette. In 2015, an internal review showed that there were 3,300 to 3,400 residents and over 2,100 people working in River Ranch.
No economic impact study has been conducted on either River Ranch or Sugar Mill Pond, but Daigle said he believes they have both had a significant impact on their local economies, especially sales and property tax collection for local governments.
Major retailers soon followed. Costco and Whole Foods moved within a half mile of River Ranch, and Rouses Markets opened a store within walking distance of Sugar Mill Pond.
Spinning off
The successes almost became failures after the housing and lending crisis of 2008.
Home sales and value plunged and the market was on shaky ground. This led to Southern Lifestyle Development shifting its focus from traditional development to also include the more conventional style of suburban development.
The company now has a project in Gonzales and another in East Baton Rouge Parish along with others in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. It also spun off into Cottage Developers, which Daigle runs with his son, Jordan, to build smaller residential developments of 20 acres or less. It also has begun advising other developers on how to properly tackle traditional developments.
One of Cottage Developers' projects is underway in Scott, off the Apollo Road Extension, which company officials announced on Sept. 6. Scott Mayor Purvis Morrison said residents there are excited about the economic and social impact for the city but also about the company's goal of addressing local drainage problems.
"This means great things for Scott," he said. "I think everyone thinks the development will do great things and give people more options and opportunities. I'm looking forward to seeing the same results in Scott that we've seen in Youngsville and Lafayette."