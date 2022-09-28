Batteries Plus has opened two locations in the Lafayette area.
The stores will have grand opening events at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Broussard location, 224 St. Nazaire Road, Suite 103, and 9 a.m. Friday at the Carencro location, 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway, Suite C.
Jake and Paul Zimmerman own and operate the Broussard location, while Trent Labry and Tim Zaunbrecher will operate the Carencro location.
Each store will offer free four-packs of AA batteries, T-shirts and refreshments. Guests will have the opportunity to win a Champion 3500W Remote Start Generator.
Wisconsin-based Batteries Plus is fast-growing chain of franchised stores specializing in batteries, light bulbs, key fobs and phone repairs. Sales increased 13% in 2021, reports indicate, and so far this year the company signed deals to open 19 new locations in the United States.