A Georgia real estate development company is planning a 120-unit apartment complex next to J. Wallace James Elementary School if the project gets approval for a rezoning from the Lafayette City Council.
IDP Properties got approval from the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s zoning commission May 18 to rezone the property at 1606 W. Willow St. from industrial light to commercial mixed, which would allow high-density residential development such as townhomes or apartments. It will go before the city council for introduction during a Tuesday meeting with final approval possibly during a June 16 meeting.
The project, which was hit delays getting zoning board approval due to the COVID-19 shutdown, will feature 24 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units and 36 three-bedroom units along with other amenities for residents.
IDP, which specializes in affordable housing, looked at the Lafayette market for some time, chief financial officer Steve Brooks said, and other locations in that section of the city near the University Avenue exit along Interstate 10.
“We looked on the north side of the interstate, the south,” he said. “We looked at the land near Cracker Barrel. We looked at the corner of Willow (Street) and University, but this site had a lot less floodplain issues. Having an elementary school near us is wonderful. We think it’s going to be a good location for people to get everywhere without it being really expensive, if you will.”
The complex will feature two- and three-story buildings, he noted, along with a community building. Details are not final, but sizes will range from the one-bedroom units being 750 square feet to the 3-bedroom units being 1,300 square feet with the complex also including an onsite office, playground, picnic building and a computer center.
Acadiana Business Today: 120-unit apartment complex planned for lot across from J. Wallace James Elementary
