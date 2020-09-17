Acadia Parish and St. Landry Parish governments have opted in to reopen bars under Phase Three guidelines after officially falling under the required 5% COVID-19 positivity for the past two consecutive weeks, KATC reports. They, along with Jeff Davis Parish, are the only parishes in the region that are eligible to reopen bars under Gov. John Bel Edwards' Phase Three guidance.
Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Henry and St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard have formally "opted-in" to have bars and other Class AG permit holders reopen immediately while following certain restrictions.
Reopened bars may offer table-side service only; standing and bar service is prohibited. Indoor capacity will be limited to a 25% occupancy rate or 50 people, whiever is less. Outdoor capacity will be limited to 50 people and only available for table-side service. Tables will be spaced in accordance with State Fire Marshal social distancing guidelines.
Bars and other Class AG permit holders may open from 5 to 11 p.m., but the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. is prohibited. Live music is prohibited and no person under the age of 21 is allowed on the premises.
