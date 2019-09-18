Southern Soiree

Southern Soirees and More

 Photo provided by Southern Soirees and More

Southern Soirees and More, a 9,600-square-foot event hall in Abbeville, opened Saturday at 601 E. Jane St. 

Owner Natalie Acord said the space offers the usual bridal suite and bridesmaids' area but also a groom's quarters with a pool table and sports on flat screen television.

"I have a very high opinion of marriage, and I feel that God put it on my heart to do this and build it and leave it to my children and grandchildren when I retire," Acord said. "It's a family-run business, and our goal was to be unique and offer something that nobody else does."

The building six acres of land on the city's northeast side and has around 5,000 square feet of front space to fit 300 people. It also has a children's play area.

