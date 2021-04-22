The rate of homes in foreclosure in Lafayette Parish in the first quarter was just above the state average, data shows.
Lafayette Parish had a rate of one home with foreclosure filings – default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions – for every 11,062 homes, just above the state’s rate of 1 for every 11,099 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions.
Foreclosure filings are up 9% across the country from the first quarter but down 78% from a year ago due mostly to the federal moratorium, data shows. Federal officials extended the moratorium in single-family foreclosures until June 30 on homes with federally backed mortgages.
In Louisiana, the foreclosure rate is just above the national rate of one out of every 11,396 homes, data shows.
Areas near Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport have the highest foreclosure rates in the state and are among the highest in the country.
In Webster Parish near Shreveport, one out of every 3,917 homes has entered foreclosure. In St. Tammany Parish, the rate is one out of every 4,788.
In Acadiana, Vermilion Parish's rate was one out of every 6,552 homes.
Data released Wednesday identified St. Tammany and four other parishes among the top 50 most vulnerable to housing market troubles related to the coronavirus pandemic. Livingston, Ascension, Caddo and Tangipahoa also made the list.
In Caddo and Tangipahoa parishes, more than a quarter of all mortgages are underwater, data shows, more than twice the national rate.