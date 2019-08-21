A new precinct focused on policing downtown Lafayette will open at the old city hall some time before Christmas, officials say.
At the Downtown Lafayette Unlimited Safety Summit on Wednesday, Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard announced the coming precinct along with discussing the department's other efforts to make downtown Lafayette safer. The new precinct will have a full staff with a captain, lieutenant and patrol officers to patrol downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods throughout the day while continuing the late night duty for downtown's nightlife
"This all started with one officer patrolling downtown and that's really flourished over the past year from just one officer to two to soon a full office," said Sgt. Dorian Barblam. "We now have three officers and that will compliment the downtown nightlife detail. We have about 70-to-80 manpower hours of coverage and only 10 of that is for enforcement at the bars."
According to Aguillard, the precinct is ready and the new officers and precinct have been approved and funded, but Aguillard said the department is having trouble filling the new positions and keeping officers in the Lafayette Police Department. According to Aguillard, the department has lost 22 officers this year, some to retirement, but most leaving for other agencies.
"Part of the change that's coming, but not in place yet, is the downtown area will be manned every night by a group of officers who have been specifically assigned to that task and trained to deal with mental illness and transients and crowds and all the problems that are unique to this part of the city," Aguillard said. "What we are struggling with is filling those spots. Today it's not easy being a police officer. I'm losing more people than I can fill in those spots."
Other issues that Aguillard addressed are the homeless problem, which they are trying to tackle in a new, less aggressive manner than before.
Gone are the days of hauling people off to prison for sleeping on benches or being mentally unwell, according to Aguillard. The department has been training officers to deal with people with mental distress, drug abuse or homelessness problems and bringing them to places like Catholic Charities of Acadiana or The Beacon Project to get the shelter and help they need.
"We're in the planning phase for the pre-arrest diversion program," Sgt. Todd Green said. "The Sheriff's Department and the Lafayette Police Department are actually developing a process for pre-arrest. Prior to programs like these and de-escalation training, law enforcement had one option and that was to take people with mental illness and substance abuse problems to jail. Now we're going to be able to do some intervention."
Also discussed was the issue of street lights and security cameras downtown. Aguillard said that security cameras have been invaluable in solving crimes and even stopping crimes in progress or even before they occur. Lafayette Downtown Development CEO Anita Begnaud said one of the first things she did after being named CEO was to begin working on getting new lighting in some of the trouble spots downtown.