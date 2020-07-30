Acadiana bar owners are suing Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Fire Marshal Butch Browning for what they say are overly strict coronavirus restrictions that unfairly target one business sector.
Eleven bars are named in the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in federal court. Six of those are in New Iberia. The remaining ones are in Lafayette, Youngsville and Morgan City.
The bar owners argue Edwards cannot show a “real or substantial relation” between the closure of bars to onsite drinking and the public health crisis. They say only a small number of known COVID-19 cases have been traced to bars by the state, and they say none of those cases were traced to their businesses.
The bars named in the lawsuit include:
- My Place Bar & Grill, Lafayette
- 501, Lafayette
- SoCo Sports Bar, Youngsville
- Dewey's Lounge, Youngsville
- Bubba's Saloon, New Iberia
- Quarter Tavern, New Iberia
- Twisted Tavern, New Iberia
- Emerald Billiards, New Iberia
- Cantina's Downtown, New Iberia
- Napoleons on the Teche, New Iberia
- Pool Do's Sports Bar, Morgan City
Lawyer Jimmy Faircloth, representing the bar owners, said Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions “may have warranted the benefit of the doubt” in the early days of the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. But he said more scientific data is available, and he argues that data undermines Edwards’ decision.
The Louisiana Department of Health says it has traced 464 confirmed coronavirus infections to 41 bars, among the largest number of cases tracked to a specific type of business.
Edwards banned onsite consumption at bars earlier this month after previously allowing bars to reopen with restaurants and other businesses. But the governor and his health advisers said bars have shown to be specifically problematic because people tend to huddle closely together inside without masks while drinking and lapse in their virus precautions the more alcohol they consume.
The Acadiana business owners argue in their lawsuit that the virus cases traced to bars represent less than half of 1% of the more 100,000 confirmed cases across Louisiana. The lawsuit says bars do not pose a disproportionately high risk to the public that justifies restrictions targeted specifically to them. They say Edwards’ actions violate federal and state constitutional protections.
Faircloth, who served as counsel for former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, said he'll file a motion Thursday to block enforcement along with a companion lawsuit in the Eastern District for bar owners in that area.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story that will be updated.