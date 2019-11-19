Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

DeSoto: 252093, Nabors-Logan, Nov. 13, Pleasant Hill, Nabors-Johnson Production Co., 3094' NORTH & 934' EAST FROM THE SW CORNER OF SEC 17. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251698 - EXPIRED).

DeSoto: 252098, WHT 1&12&13-12-15 H, Bethany Longstreet, Indigo Minerals, 1472' FSL & 911' FWL, SEC 1. P BHL: 500' FNL & 500' FWL, SEC 13.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DeSoto: 252099, WHT 1&12&13-12-15 H, Bethany Longstreet, Indigo Minerals, 1442' FSL & 912' FWL, SEC 1. PBHL: 2472' FNL & 1550' FWL OF SEC 13.

Jefferson Davis: 252096, HBY RC SUA; Pamela Meche, Nov. 13, Lake Arthur, Zachry Exploration, S 59 D 28' 28" E 18,363.10' FROM NGS MON. "LYON" FALLING IN SEC 33-T9S-R4W.

Lafourche: 252097, 108000-TEX W O RA SUA; Griffin, Nov. 14, Golden Meadow, LLOX, N 80 D 19' W 2052' FROM NGS MON "SANDAS" IN SEC 67-T19S-R21E. PBHL: S 56 D 52' E 2249' FROM THE SL IN SEC 2-T19S-R22E.

St. Mary: 252094, MA-Plan RA SUA; G-V Plantation, Nov. 13, Weeks Island East, LLOX, N 67 D 02' E 31,739' FROM THE NGS MON. "WEEKS 2" IN SEC 12-T14S-R7E. PBHL: S 34 D 09' E 7378' FROMTHE SL IN SEC 13-T14S-R7E.

Vermilion: 252095, Marcey Ruiz, Nov. 13, Abbeville, Dunn Exploration, S 85 D 55' 09" W 9,329.88' FROM USC&GS MON. "RIG", SEC 13. PBHL: N 78 D 36' 48" E 1,219.39' FROM SURF, SEC 13.

Weekly well info by parish