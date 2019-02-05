Officials with the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new branding for organization to represent the two parish agencies that combined last year.

Chamber chairwoman Melinda Malmay and president and CEO Amy S. Thibodeaux revealed the logo during the inaugural Chairman's Breakfast Jan. 31. It marks the final step of the merger between the Crowley Chamber of Commerce and OneAcadia, which was finalized in June.

"Two organizations have joined together, which has created stronger ties in all corners of Acadia Parish," Malmay said. “Where there is unity, there is always success."

The objective was to present a unified look that was respectful of the chamber’s voice and history but also reflective of its continued growth. It includes a stand-alone “A” that signifies a stronger, more dynamic organization and a rice stalk to represent agriculture, the economic engine of the parish.

The logo also maintains the blue theme to reflect trust, connectivity and productivity. Lafayette advertising agency Prejean Creative designed the logo.

“It was a wonderful process,” agency principal Lisa Prejean said. “The chamber staff was very thoughtful about what they wanted and their vision for the business community in the parish and what was needed to move it forward.”