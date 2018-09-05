Want more Acadiana business news?
The Acadiana Advocate has launched a daily email newsletter in addition to its newly expanded business coverage in the newspaper every Sunday.
The Acadiana Business Advocate newsletter is hitting email inboxes each weekday morning.
Business editor Adam Daigle and reporter Dan Boudreaux are working out of The Acadiana Advocate’s Lafayette office at 815 Johnston St., covering everything from mom-and-pop startups to major corporations, breaking news, sharing industry trends, highlighting movers and shakers and explaining how government policies affect business.
To sign up for the free weekday newsletter, go to www.theadvocate.com/newsletters.
To pass on news tips or talk to the news staff, send an email to acadianabusiness@theadvocate.com or call 337-234-0714.
For advertising opportunities, call Angie Scopes or Stacey Thompson at 337-234-0714.