Employers can still effectively engage with employees even if they retain a virtual workplace, two human resource officials said.
Tessa Brown, HR manager for CCI Piping Systems, and Mechelle Roberthon, vice president and director of talent development for Home Bank, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the challenges for employers of remote work during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Many employers were forced to manage employees who were offsite, and many were had not developed the right management tools for in-person workers prior to the switch to remote working, which exacerbated the problems, both said. Employers complained of employees slacking off and being unresponsive, issues that were prevalent before the pandemic but less obvious because at least you could track down the employee in the building.
“The problem is not, ‘Do we really need a building?’” Brown said, “but, ‘How do I make sure that I am engaged with my people and I know that they engaged with their work?’”
Virtual work, Roberthon noted, does not have to be significantly different when it comes to managing employees. Some need micromanaging and want frequent feedback while others prefer autonomy.
“You have to know what your employees need and do the things that are practical,” Brown said.