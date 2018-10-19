The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce will be holding its fourth annual tennis tournament Oct. 26 with proceeds benefiting the chamber and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Twenty-five percent will go to St. Jude's, said chamber director Lacey Viator. Cost is $100 per team. Lunch will be provided by Toot Toot's Kitchen, Outback Steakhouse, Morvant's Grill and Rotolo's Pizzeria.
To register, email Viator at lacey@youngsvillechamber.org or call (337) 451-5862. The deadline to register is Tuesday before midnight.