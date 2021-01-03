Dennis and Mary Kapenga are on a mission to try every brew served at World of Beer locations across America, and they're well on their way to achieving that goal.
The Columbus, Ohio, couple has dedicated nearly all of their vacation time and holiday weekends to their hobby for five years.
"I don't know why," Dennis Kapenga said with a laugh. "We heard about one opening near us, thought we'd really like it and we did. And one month later, we flew to Florida and did 20 that weekend. That's when we started to take this seriously."
The Kapengas rang in the new year in Lafayette, where a location of World of Beer opened in October.
The Lafayette location brings their total tally to 87, which is greater than the 52 locations currently operating in America. Some of the World of Beer locations they've visited, including one in New Orleans and another in Metairie, have since closed.
Now, with Lafayette crossed off the list, they have visited every location of World of Beer in the United States. They continue to plan trips to new locations as they open, and they regularly visit their hometown location in Ohio to try new brews.
Which location is their favorite?
"I get asked that a lot," Dennis Kapenga said. "And my answer is always the same: the one we're currently at. It's the people that do it for me. Every one is different, but there are always great people working at all of them."
As of Sunday afternoon, Dennis Kapenga has sampled 6,550 kinds of beer at World of Beer locations. That puts him at No. 2 on the leaderboard in the World of Beer app.
Mary Kapenga isn't competing for the same title, but she has still managed to sample an impressive 2,893 kinds of beer in five years.
"It's a lot of fun," Mary Kapenga said. "We have a 30-year-old who's on his own and no grandkids or pets. We can go where we want."
They spend nearly every moment of their trips inside World of Beer locations, opting to sample local brews instead of visit tourist attractions.
"All we do is come here," Dennis Kapenga said. "We show up when they open, walk back to the hotel to take a nap and then come back until they close."
They occasionally get free T-shirts and other swag as part of the restaurant's loyalty program, but otherwise they pay for all of their bar tabs, travel and accommodations.
They would put in about 40 hours and spend about $400 at the Lafayette location over four days before returning home to Ohio.
"It's not a cheap hobby," Dennis Kapenga said. "But this is our vacation."