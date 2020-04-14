Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Bienville: 252309, Lee 25-36H, April 9, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 557' FNL & 2059' FWL OF SEC 25-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 550' FNL & 2323' FWL OF SEC 36-T15N-R10W.

Cameron: 252304, BOL P RDD SUA; Lacassine, April 7, Thornwell South, Zachry Exploration, S 12 D 39' 33" E 24,191.23' FROM NGS MON. "LAKE ARTHUR WEST BASE" FALLING IN SEC 4-T12S-R4W.

DeSoto: 252301, HA RA SU117; CHK MIN 16-14-12 H, April 7, Caspiana, Chesapeake Operating, 277' FSL & 1058' FWL OF SEC 9-T14N-T12W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2346' FWL OF SEC 16-T14N-R12.

DeSoto: 252302, HA RA SU117; CHK MIN 16-14-12 H, April 7, Caspiana, Chesapeake Operating, 277' FSL & 1078' FWL OF SEC 9-T14N-R12W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1346' FEL OF SEC 16-14N-12W.

DeSoto: 252303, HA RD SUW; Rachal 6-13-11 H, April 7, Red River-Bull Bayou, Chesapeake Operating, 221' FSL & 1635' FWL OF SEC 6-T13N-R11W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 663' FEL OF SEC 6-T13N-R11W.

Red River: 252305, JUR RB SUC; Pophope 30 H, April 9, Bracky Branch, Brix Operating, 503' FNL & 1030' FEL OF SEC 34-T13N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 380' FEL OF SEC 30-T13N-R9W.

Red River: 252306, HA RA SU56; Connie G 8-17 HC, April 9, Woodarville, GEP Haynesville, 440' FNL & 2090' FEL IF SEC 8-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 230' FSL & 1653' FEL OF SEC 17-T14N-R10W. 

Sabine: 252307, PAV 13&12-9-11 H, April 9, San Miguel Creek, Indigo Minerals, 1786' FSL & 1863 FEL OF SEC 13-T9N-R11W. PBHL: 1550' FNL & 1672' FEL OF SEC 12-T9N-R11W.

Sabine: 252308, PAV 13&12-9-11 H, April 9, San Miguel Creek, Indigo Minerals, 1785' FSL & 1833' FEL OF SEC 13-T9N-R11W. PBHL: 1550' FNL & 616' FEL OF SEC 12-T9N-R11W.

Weekly well info by parish.

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0223223
 Evangeline0137137
 Iberia07070
 Jefferson Davis35760
 Lafayette026 26
 St. Landry38083 
 St. Martin47882
St. Mary 172173
Vermilion 5131136

Acadiana Business Today: Can small retailers survive COVID-19? Some Acadiana business owners hoping online sales enough to make it; Acadiana business goups host Tuesday webinar for renters and landlords

Follow Adam Daigle on Twitter, @adamdaigleAdv.

View comments