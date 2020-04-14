Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Bienville: 252309, Lee 25-36H, April 9, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 557' FNL & 2059' FWL OF SEC 25-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 550' FNL & 2323' FWL OF SEC 36-T15N-R10W.
Cameron: 252304, BOL P RDD SUA; Lacassine, April 7, Thornwell South, Zachry Exploration, S 12 D 39' 33" E 24,191.23' FROM NGS MON. "LAKE ARTHUR WEST BASE" FALLING IN SEC 4-T12S-R4W.
DeSoto: 252301, HA RA SU117; CHK MIN 16-14-12 H, April 7, Caspiana, Chesapeake Operating, 277' FSL & 1058' FWL OF SEC 9-T14N-T12W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2346' FWL OF SEC 16-T14N-R12.
DeSoto: 252302, HA RA SU117; CHK MIN 16-14-12 H, April 7, Caspiana, Chesapeake Operating, 277' FSL & 1078' FWL OF SEC 9-T14N-R12W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1346' FEL OF SEC 16-14N-12W.
DeSoto: 252303, HA RD SUW; Rachal 6-13-11 H, April 7, Red River-Bull Bayou, Chesapeake Operating, 221' FSL & 1635' FWL OF SEC 6-T13N-R11W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 663' FEL OF SEC 6-T13N-R11W.
Red River: 252305, JUR RB SUC; Pophope 30 H, April 9, Bracky Branch, Brix Operating, 503' FNL & 1030' FEL OF SEC 34-T13N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 380' FEL OF SEC 30-T13N-R9W.
Red River: 252306, HA RA SU56; Connie G 8-17 HC, April 9, Woodarville, GEP Haynesville, 440' FNL & 2090' FEL IF SEC 8-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 230' FSL & 1653' FEL OF SEC 17-T14N-R10W.
Sabine: 252307, PAV 13&12-9-11 H, April 9, San Miguel Creek, Indigo Minerals, 1786' FSL & 1863 FEL OF SEC 13-T9N-R11W. PBHL: 1550' FNL & 1672' FEL OF SEC 12-T9N-R11W.
Sabine: 252308, PAV 13&12-9-11 H, April 9, San Miguel Creek, Indigo Minerals, 1785' FSL & 1833' FEL OF SEC 13-T9N-R11W. PBHL: 1550' FNL & 616' FEL OF SEC 12-T9N-R11W.
Weekly well info by parish.
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|223
|223
|Evangeline
|0
|137
|137
|Iberia
|0
|70
|70
|Jefferson Davis
|3
|57
|60
|Lafayette
|0
|26
|26
|St. Landry
|3
|80
|83
|St. Martin
|4
|78
|82
|St. Mary
|1
|172
|173
|Vermilion
|5
|131
|136
Acadiana Business Today: Can small retailers survive COVID-19? Some Acadiana business owners hoping online sales enough to make it; Acadiana business goups host Tuesday webinar for renters and landlords
Regional business organizations have scheduled a webinar Tuesday on the effects of COVID-19 on landlords and tenants.
Athena Greek & Lebanese Food is giving away gyro sandwiches, french fries and face masks to remind people they're not alone during the cor…
Can small retailers survive COVID-19? Some Acadiana business owners hoping online sales enough to make it
Like at most other retail establishments in Acadiana and elsewhere, business is slow at Big Boy Toys & Hobbies.
Oil prices got a brief boost following the decision by OPEC and other oil producers over the weekend to cut production by nearly 10 million ba…
Motivated in part by the closures of grocery stores on Lafayette’s north side, farmer Kevin Ardoin is going to work.
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location