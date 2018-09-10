The Ste. Marie Art Plaza held its grand opening Friday morning along with its first business, Jak's Donuts.

The new shopping center, 137 Albertson Parkway, is the first retail development for Ste. Marie Home Builders' owner Mark Ste. Marie. It's the home of the second location for Jak's Donuts to along with the other at 3200 Verot School Road.

The 4,000-square foot development has two vacant spaces remaining, he said.

"I've been a residential and commercial contractor for over 20 years," he said. "I've owned the land for over 10 years and when (Jak's owners) Julie Mikolajczik and her husband, Trey, loved this corner, we decided to design this building with extra space for more stores instead of just Jak's."

Other businesses are looking at the location, he said, but have not committed. He said he hopes that the other suites should be filled soon.

"It's always a big deal when a new business moves into Broussard," said Jeremy Hidalgo, president and CEO of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce. "The city of Broussard thrives on sales tax. We do not have a city property tax, so new businesses and growth and expansion are important to Broussard and, of course, our chamber."