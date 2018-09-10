The Ste. Marie Art Plaza held its grand opening Friday morning along with its first business, Jak's Donuts.
The new shopping center, 137 Albertson Parkway, is the first retail development for Ste. Marie Home Builders' owner Mark Ste. Marie. It's the home of the second location for Jak's Donuts to along with the other at 3200 Verot School Road.
The 4,000-square foot development has two vacant spaces remaining, he said.
"I've been a residential and commercial contractor for over 20 years," he said. "I've owned the land for over 10 years and when (Jak's owners) Julie Mikolajczik and her husband, Trey, loved this corner, we decided to design this building with extra space for more stores instead of just Jak's."
Other businesses are looking at the location, he said, but have not committed. He said he hopes that the other suites should be filled soon.
"It's always a big deal when a new business moves into Broussard," said Jeremy Hidalgo, president and CEO of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce. "The city of Broussard thrives on sales tax. We do not have a city property tax, so new businesses and growth and expansion are important to Broussard and, of course, our chamber."
Acadiana business today: Decades-old Palace Cafe remains Opelousas institution; What's holding back downtown Lafayette?
Ensconced beneath the shadow of the historic Jim Bowie Live Oak, near where the famed American adventurer once lived, sits a little diner that…
Developing downtown Lafayette: Lack of full-time residents, proper sewage capacity holding back progress
Jefferson Street is showing signs of revitalization, with new restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses opening in highly visible…
The Ste. Marie Art Plaza held its grand opening Friday morning along with its first business, Jak's Donuts.
While many in Acadiana know about Opportunity Machine and only some know what goes on in its offices on Cajundome Boulevard, even fewer know t…
Shopping center along Broussard Road to feature women's boutique, bar and restaurant, women's hair salon
A home construction company will take its first step into the retail development when the first building of McLain Marketplace on the west sid…
My Dad was a Methodist minister, so we moved around a lot – Sulphur, Kinder, Shreveport, Prairieville. I went to high school at C.E. Byrd in S…