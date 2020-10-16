New commercial

SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 2600 Louisiana Ave.; Infinity College, owner; description, new Lafayette campus; Dexter Istre, applicant; Rah Homes LLC, contractor; $1,445,763.

Commercial additions/alterations

RESTAURANT: 4953 Johnston St., Lafayette; Daly Silasa, owner; description, interior renovations for Craze Nutrition; Brandon Migues, applicant; self, contractor; Jacqueline Migues, tenant; $10,000.

OTHER: 123 Industrial Parkway, Lafayette; Pan-Ok Production, owner; Patrick Reagan, applicant; self, contractor; $6,000.

RENOVATION: 3913 U.S. 90, Broussard; Atchafalaya Boats LLC; Brad's Electric LLC; $200,000. 

New houses

218 Monte Road, Duson; Zaunbrecher Builders Inc.; $378,000.

106 Talon Road, Youngsville; AM Design Inc.; $238,500.

110 Talon Road, Youngsville; AM Design Inc.; $252,000.

202 Hatfield Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

200 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.

235 Dillon Road, Carencro; Randy J. Broussard Construction; $148,500.

114 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $283,500.

204 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $283,500.

202 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.

119 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $206,777.

202 Windmill Palm Lane, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $304,598.

314 Hewitt Way, Broussard; Marquall Dixon; $757,083.

