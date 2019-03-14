Warren Perrin, a historian of Acadian culture who has spent years promoting the accurate history of the Acadians, spoke recently with Jan Swift with the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to the conversation here.

Author of “Acadian Redemption,” a biography of Beausoleil Broussard, Perrin has worked to reinvigorate the Acadian pride movement, most notably through his Petition for an Apology from Queen Elizabeth II for the Acadian deportation from Nova Scotia. The Queen signed a proclamation granting such apology on Dec. 9, 2003.

Perrin established the Acadian Museum in Erath and has been engaged in activities with the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), including serving as president from 1994 until 2010.

Perrin is a partner at Perrin, Landry & deLauney in Lafayette and was a member of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (known as Southwestern Louisiana Institute back then) weightlifting team that won eight national championships between 1957 and 1971. The program is the subject of the documentary "The Ragin 13" by filmmaker Nicholas Campbell.