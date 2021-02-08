A Lafayette-based behavioral health clinic has bought the former SLEMCO headquarters along Interstate 49 in Carencro, records show.
Aspire Behavioral Health Center, 132 Demanade Blvd., bought the property at 3420 NE Evangeline Thruway for $2.3 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The 42-acre property includes six buildings and a 60,000 square feet across six buildings, according to a listing.
Aspire will move into the building later this year and will hold a grand opening ceremony at that time, a spokesperson said.
Aspire, which has two locations in Lafayette, moved into its second space on Pinhook Road in 2019 after first opening three years earlier, according to previous reports. The second office gave it over 21,000 total square feet along with 60 employees and and seven licensed behavioral analysts.
SLEMCO announced its intentions to move out of that facility in April 2019. It is now housed at the former Knight Oil Tools campus at 2727 SW Evangeline Thruway.