Several employers and resource providers will participate in the 17th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair at 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 15.
The event will be online via the Brazen online software, which allows job seekers to create a profile and upload a resume before the event. During the event job seekers will be able to participate in text-based chats with hiring managers via smartphone, tablet, or desktop.
The event is planned and hosted by Acadiana Workforce Solutions, the Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management, Employment Solutions, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
The event is free to job seekers, and online registration is available at lafayette.org/diversity. Job seekers should register via Brazen and complete their profiles, including uploading their resumes. The online list of participating employers is updated daily.
“ASHRM looks forward to sponsoring this event every year because it creates an opportunity to connect employers with diverse candidates they may not see at other events,” says Sadie Polk, Diversity and Workforce Readiness Director with ASHRM. “Older workers and candidates with disabilities or criminal backgrounds often face challenges when seeking employment and this job fair was designed to help overcome some of those.”