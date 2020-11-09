The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce has moved to location near the Acadia Parish Courthouse.

The chamber moved to 532 SE Court Circle in the Chappuis Building, which was built in 1897 and is considered to be the oldest brick building in Crowley, chamber president and CEO Amy S. Thibodeaux said. Stan Gall Properties renovated the building. The

“This new space puts us in the mix of Acadia Parish business activity and adds much more visibility for our organization,” Thibodeaux said. “We are loving the exposed brick interiors, historic architecture and the many businesses in walking distance to us.”

The chamber was located at 11 N. Parkerson Ave. in the Enterprise Center.