Southern Classic Chicken, a chain of fried chicken restaurants in north Louisiana, will open two franchised locations in Lafayette, company leaders announced.
Physical locations have not been secured, but the first location should be open late next year and the second shortly after. Both will be owned and operated by the Jessie and Amanda Fontenot and their son, Brody.
The Fontenots, who live in Rayne, own three Fat Pat’s Bar & Grill locations as part of their company, Ballgame LLC. Their goal is to open more locations and expand Southern Classic Chicken across other markets.
“We have no doubt that the Fontenot’s will successfully integrate Southern Classic Chicken in Lafayette and additional territories in the future,” noted Alan Fanning, founding family member of Southern Classic Chicken. “As a family-owned business, we are excited about the dynamic The Fontenot Family will bring to the table.”
Founded in 1989, Southern Classic Chicken offers homestyle fried chicken made with a proprietary marinade and batter along with several side items to choose from with most meals costing $5-7. It currently has 17 locations, including one that recently opened in Pineville.
Nick Binnings and Tom O’Keefe have helped spearhead Southern Classic Chicken’s recent success with a combined experience of over 50 years in the restaurant operations and franchising space. Binnings held an executive position at Another Broken Egg Café, while O’Keefe has held executive positions at Popeye’s/Church’s Chicken, Smoothie King and others.