Fifteen CEOs from the Acadiana region have been selected to participate in the 2021 CEO Roundtable.
The sixth event, hosted by One Acadiana in collaboration with the Louisiana Economic Development office, will be held Aug. 5. It brings together leaders of Louisiana-based small businesses over the course of the year for a growth-oriented roundtable discussion.
The roundtable will include:
- Wade Boudreaux, The Bayou Cos.
- Claire Benoit, Rayne Building and Loan Association
- Claire Kelbaugh, Sterling Wellness Solutions
- Michael LeBlanc, White Glove Interior Care
- Chad Meaux, Fire & Safety Specialists
- Tye Miller, CBM Technology
- Jady Regard, Cane River Pecan Co.
- Scott Rogers, Noble Plastics
- Jaci Russo, BrandRUSSO
- Keith Seilhan, Veris Global
- Brandon Stutes, Skeeter Properties and Contractors
- Katherine Trahan, Petra Consultants
- Renae Trahan, Co-Jak Ventures, LLC DBA All Star Signs & Specialties
- Tait Martin, Wildcat Brothers at Gator Cove
- Russell Walters, JMB Companies.
• The program features peer-to-peer learning through discussion, interaction and shared experiences that allow participants to learn from each other’s achievements and mistakes. Selected executives also receive support through qualified facilitators, expert guest speakers and connection to various small business resources.