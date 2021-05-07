Global retail giant Amazon.com Inc. is investing in yet another fulfillment center in Louisiana and signed a deal to build a $200 million logistics hub in north Shreveport.
The Seattle-based online retailer has been investing heavily in a warehouse network particularly its Louisiana network which has begun taking shape as it connects major cities.
The Shreveport fulfillment center, which expects to require 1,000 workers each earning $15 an hour, will also have robots working on the floor alongside employees to gather, sort and distribute packages for customers. Amazon expects to begin hiring for the center during summer 2022 before it opens. The center is nearby major Interstates so the company will have good access for logistics at the Hunter Industrial park.
The new 650,000 square foot foundation multi-story center is expected to support 800 construction jobs and open in September 2022.
The Shreveport site is strategic in that an estimated one in every five residents in the U.S. already lives within a 500 mile radius of the city.
It will be the largest of seven Amazon facilities already either operating or under construction in Louisiana. In exchange for the Shreveport site, the state is offering $5 million as a performance-based grant to Amazon meant to offset the costs of infrastructure at the site. The grant would be spread out in two payments in 2022 and 2023. In addition, the Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board expects to approve a PILOT, payment in lieu of taxes, agreement with Amazon.
"This project could change the life trajectory for many of our citizens who are still dealing with the financial fallout from the ongoing pandemic," said Adrian Perkins, Shreveport's mayor in a news release.
Amazon is building a fulfillment center in Carenco near Lafayette, a fulfillment center in Baton Rouge at the former Cortana Mall, a distribution warehouse in Port Allen in West Baton Rouge and another distribution warehouse in Slidell in St. Tammany Parish. It already built a distribution warehouse in south Baton Rouge which opened in recent months.