It's Thursday afternoon, and Mandy Osgood is putting the finishing touches on her latest masterpiece.
She folds a handful of prosciutto so it looks almost like a carnation. She crumbles the edge of a smooth, white goat cheese and sets a sprig of rosemary on top of it. She looks over the vibrant tray then fills in gaps with sliced figs — each one's sunburst an accent on the work of art.
"I fill in every little crack," Osgood says. "I want it to be lush and full and beautiful, so I can't just throw in anything just anywhere. I want contrasting colors and textures. I work on each one. A lot."
That much is clear to anyone who comes across a photo of a Graze Acadiana creation on social media.
"It's a feast for the eyes," says Osgood's mom, Tracy Lindberg. "Food should be beautiful."
The mother-daughter duo recently launched Graze Acadiana to share beautiful boxes, platters and tables that bring people together.
They've been creating elaborate platters filled with artisan cheeses, meats, fruits, nuts and crackers for their own parties for years. They were inspired to start a business after learning about the grazing sensation in Australia.
"Grazing tables are one of the latest trends in weddings," said Lindberg. "Graze concepts are just now taking off in America, but it's only in a handful of states."
The mother and daughter laugh and joke like old friends while working in Graze Acadiana's cozy storefront in a Kaliste Saloom Road shopping center.
Lindberg, who has an accounting background, handles the business side of the business. Her daughter, who has a background in elementary education, handles the creative side.
"It's a good balance," Lindberg said. "We lean on each other. Her strengths are my weaknesses and vice versa. It's just been a beautiful thing. I'm proud to work with her."
Just like Lindberg's and Osgood's personalities pair well together from a business standpoint, so do their culinary preferences when it comes to curating the luxury platters.
Mom's go-to snacks are tangy olives, pungent cheeses and hearty nuts. Her daughter's favorite is creamy brie cheese paired with a sweet fig spread or mayhaw jelly.
"I don't have a culinary background," Osgood said. "So I've had to do my research for sure. It's been so fun to learn more about foods I wasn't familiar with. I don't think I'd ever eaten a plain fig in my life until just a few months ago."
Graze Acadiana has quickly gained a social media following since launching in April. The business also saw a boost from participating in the Taste of Eat Lafayette event in June.
It's likely due, in part, to the team's attention to detail.
Osgood isn't just meticulous when it comes to arranging the components of each platter. She's also meticulous about the food that goes into the grazing creations and the eco-friendly trays, utensils and boxes that accompany them.
On Thursday, she added local hummus — one she discovered at a farmers market — to her collection.
"It's more convenient to order off of Amazon," Osgood said. "But it's important to us to source locally when we can."
Graze Acadiana offers a variety of made-to-order boxes, platters and tables for parties of any size.
The smallest box, which serves two to three people, has become a popular date-night option. The platters, which serve 15 to 25 people, are often the centerpieces of bridal and baby showers. The grazing tables, which are put together on-site by Osgood and Lindberg, are typically reserved for weddings and corporate events.
"No two are the same," Lindberg said. "They're locally sourced, and they change with the seasons too."
Anyone who mentions Eat Lafayette when placing an order can receive 10 percent off throughout the local dining campaign, which is underway now through Sept. 15.
Learn more at grazeacadiana.com and eatlafayette.com.