The holiday shopping season should reach all-time highs in Lafayette Parish based on monthly retail sales totals this year after another spike in October.
Data on sales from October that was released Thursday by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority indicate sales could do that after nearly $650 million in total retail sales were reported, the highest on record for October and the seventh-highest monthly total overall.
Prior to the start of the pandemic, sales topped $600 million only in months around the Christmas holiday. October was the eighth straight month for sales to top $600 million, data shows, and topped the total reported in December 2019 by about $40 million.
Sales are up 20% year-over-year.
“It’s great to see taxable sales reflect strong consumer confidence in Lafayette Parish,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “The holiday shopping season is the ideal time to shop local and support homegrown businesses. Taxable sales are on pace to set another record — just $135 million shy of the 2020 record with two months to report.”
Sales in the city of Lafayette and other municipalities were similar in October. The city had over $440 million in total sales, a 12% increase over a year ago and a 17% bump over 2019 numbers. Total yearly sales is at 20% higher than a year ago.
Among others municipalities, Broussard, which has lagged behind others in past months, had the biggest gain in October compared to a year ago with over $57 million in sales, a 21.6% bump from a year ago. Carencro, with over $33 million, was up 21.3% from a year ago.
Scott reported nearly $27 million, up 16%; Youngsville nearly $34 million, up 14.4%; and Duson $3.5 million, up 12.5%.
Carencro remains 37% ahead of last year’s pace and nearly 50% from two years ago to lead all municipalities.
Data points of interest from the city of Lafayette were:
- Grocery stores recorded $29 million in sales, the highest month on record. Sales are 5% higher than last year’s record-setting pace.
- Restaurants had $39.8 million in sales, a 21% bump from a year ago.
- Total apparel sales are bouncing back after last year’s record low sales and are now up 47% from a year ago.
- Gift shop sales topped $1.86 million, the most since the start of the pandemic.
- Sales at vehicle dealers remain nearly 30% ahead of last year’s sales.
- Hotel/motel sales were down from a year ago but remain 22.6% ahead of last year’s pandemic-affected pace.
- Leasing and renting — which includes all tangible property such as machines, equipment, vehicles and other items — topped $14 million, the highest in fiver years.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.