Lafayette Regional Airport Director Steve Picou received the Airport Project Award for the new LFT terminal and the Commercial Service Airport Award from the South Central chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives.
Picou has held various positions in his 25 years in the aviation industry, including oversight of airport facilities and operations and management of construction projects. He oversaw the LFT terminal construction project that opened in January.
The South Central Chapter of AAAE is a professional association comprised of individuals and businesses involved in the management of airports in parts of the United States and Central America.
Picou was elected secretary/treasurer for the organization for 2022-2023.
Shawntel Landry, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, stepped down as president of American College of Education after 13 years in leadership roles.
Landry oversaw an era of record student growth and exceptional performance by the institution in its finances and across all areas of specialties. ACE specializes in online and affordable higher education.
Landry previously worked in K-8 classrooms and was later a curriculum writer, editor and director of Voyager Learning and also worked as a researcher at the Lyle School of Engineering at SMU. She earned an MBA and a doctorate in educational leadership from TCU.
David Johnson has been named senior vice president of sales for FlyGuys Nationwide Drone Service.
Johnson will be responsible for all global sales, business development, strategic planning, pricing and the company's ultimate profitability. He has over 20 years of experience in the industrial services industry. He is a graduate Sam Houston State University.
Acadian HomeCare of Lafayette, a member of the LHC Group family of in-home health care providers, has earned the first official Home Health Heart Failure Certification from the American Heart Association.
The certification provides an evidence-based framework for evaluating home health agencies against the American Heart Association’s science-based standards for heart failure patients, including program management, patient and caregiver education and support, care coordination, clinical management and quality improvement.
Dr. Richard Pratt and nurse practitioner Josh LeJeune have been named to Our Lady of Lourdes and Lourdes Physician Group.
Pratt earned a medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans before completing a pediatric internship and residency at LSU Health Sciences Center. He later completed a one-year sports medicine fellowship at Baton Rouge General Family Medicine Residency Program before joining a pediatric practice in Metairie.
LeJeune earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he completed his family nurse practitioner studies. He has extensive experience in caring for pediatric and adult intensive care unit patients, including additional certifications for pediatric critical care and advanced burn life support.
Jackelyn Gallo was named regional market executive for JD Bank as the Jennings-based bank expands into the Baton Rouge and north shore regions.
Gallo will lead the expansion efforts while also serving as a commercial lender for this region.
She has more than 21 years in banking and has developed and managed business banking professionals in portfolio management, relationship management, client experience, prospecting, profitability, monitoring, and risk management. She is a graduate of the University of New Orleans and earned an MBA from Southeastern Louisiana University.