Hub City Fitness will move into the former Fred’s Discount Drug location in the Westmart Shopping Center at 2490 W. Congress St.
Owner Wes David, who opened the first location in 2018 at 1616 Youngsville Hwy., will open the second location, Hub City Fitness Elite, in the 18,000-square-foot center that will be include modern exercise equipment and technology. It will offer the largest plate-loaded Arsenal Strength/M1 training facility in Louisiana, David said, along with Matrix cardio and other equipment with a focus on personal training.
“HCF Elite will offer residents north of Johnston Street a full-service training and fitness facility,” says Owner Wesley J. David. “Located near Cajun Field and several apartment complexes, we will offer something for everyone of all levels of fitness from beginner to experienced.”
Westmart Shopping Center, owned by Billeaud Companies of Broussard and built in the late 1970s, recently underwent an exterior update. Fred’s closed its store and all its others in May 2019, and the space, which once housed one of several K&B Drugs locations in Lafayette, has since been empty.