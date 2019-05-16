Waitr Holdings Inc., a Lake Charles-based food delivery company with significant operations in Lafayette, will do a follow-up to its initial public offering to raise money for general corporate purposes.
The company announced Thursday it would grant underwriters the chance to purchase up to an additional 15% of stock shares sold at its proposed offering in November. When Waitr went public, investors could buy up to 25 million shares.
The company said it will use the money from the follow-up offering for acquisitions, expansion into new markets, working capital and to repay debts.
Shares of Waitr closed down 33 cents to $7.81 Thursday.