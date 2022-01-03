Lafayette small business owner Brandy Landry was named president of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce.
Landry is owner and principle designer of 1123 Matte Black Design + Build, the only Black-owned design build firm in Louisiana. She has also been an advocate for Black-owned businesses and mentors a group of business women seeking to expand or create a business.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the chamber board, our existing members and our future members to revitalize the chamber in this next phase of service in my career,” Landry said.
Landry cited three areas to address in her tenure: professional rebranding of the organization, construction of an interactive and resourceful website and increasing membership initiatives.
The chamber empowers and sustain Black-owned businesses in a 17- parish area.