The new Prejean’s Restaurant will open next month, new owner Tim Metcalf announced.

The Dean-O’s Pizza owner, who bought the iconic restaurant in Carencro along with his son, Greg, and friend Ken Boudreaux in November, said he hopes to open it Feb. 8 as work continues on the building and the menu.

The restaurant will continue to offer gumbo, etouffee, fried foods and other specialty dishes with “an emphasis on quality,” he said. Chef Seth Ratcliff will also bring new items to the menu.

The music will continue but with more variety but less frequency, he wrote. The restaurant will also offer brunch.

“I am always up for a challenge, but really I couldn’t stand by and allow a restaurant as iconic as Prejean’s to become a casualty of the times,” he wrote.

Bob Guilbeau first opened Prejean's in April 1980. It employed 50 at the time of the sale, down from the 140 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.