Lake Charles LNG has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas supply deal with a Shell subsidiary, the company behind the planned LNG export terminal announced.
Under the 20-year agreement, Lake Charles LNG will supply 2.1 million metric tons per year to Shell NA LNG LLC.
The first LNG deliveries could be shipped by 2026, though Energy Transfer LNG, the Dallas company behind Lake Charles LNG, has yet to make a final investment decision on the export terminal. The company is in the process of changing the complex from an import terminal to an export terminal.
Lake Charles LNG announced a similar deal in June with a subsidiary of China Gas.
“We believe that Lake Charles is the most competitive LNG project on the Gulf Coast,” Tom Mason, president of Energy Transfer LNG, said in a statement. “And we are particularly pleased that one of the most prominent LNG industry participants has selected Lake Charles LNG as a supplier.”