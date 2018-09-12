The annual Battle of the Salons has had numerous themes over the years, but this Saturday stylists from around Lafayette will have to make the cut with the styles of some of Rock's greatest performers if they hope to win.
The event, set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Le Pavillon at 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, combines competition with a party akin to a Mardi Gras ball fused with a fashion show. It not only allows local hair salons to vie for the title of the best salon in town for the year but also is used to raise money for a worthy cause.
This year's competition is being put together by the salon The HeadQuarters, which won last year's Steampunk-themed contest. That means that much pulling the baby out of the king cake, they must put on next year's party.
Proceeds will benefit Healing 4 Heroes, which matches veterans with service dogs and also adopts dogs that are on the kill list at shelters and trains them.
"It's a ton of fun," said Nonnie Berard, co-owner of The HeadQuarters. "Nobody parties like hair stylists, and you get to feel good cause you're raising money for a good cause."
The Cut House, Jolie Posh, Fleurish Salon, Salon Rouge and Salon Elite will compete ialongside The HeadQuarters.
"It's such a great charity," added Krystin Avant, co-owner of The HeadQuarters. "We have veterans in our families and we love animals, and they help save both dogs in need and veterans who need help, so it's a two-fold charity."
Tickets are $25 and are available online at Eventbrite or at the door. VIP tickets are $75 and are on sale until 11 p.m. Wednesday.