Maugie and Pat Pastor, proprietors of Chez Pastor and T’Frere’s House, share a love of the restaurant business and their enthusiasm will inspire you to try out the French-inspired Cajun and Creole dishes.

Maugie Landry Pastor is a member of the iconic Landry family that opened Don’s Seafood and Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette in 1934. With his wife at his side, Pat Pastor was the accountant and business mind behind the successful businesses they owned throughout their career. While Maugie never worked in her family’s restaurant, she loved cooking and absorbed her family’s gift for pleasing patrons with a memorable meal second to none.

They spoke about their history in Lafayette and other things with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to the podcast here.

The talked about “old Lafayette” memories such as the Lafayette Townhouse, Maison Acadiene (now Cafe Vermilionville), and memories of the early days of the Oil Center when Pat Pastor worked at the Petroleum Club, first as a bookkeeper and then promoted to serve as manager of food and beverage services, from 1956 to 1965.

The Pastors, who have eight children, grew very close to Fred Reggie, whom they met through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital when their oldest boy, Jeb, was the 82nd patient at St. Jude’s Hospital. Jeb was given six months to live when diagnosed with leukemia as a young boy. With treatment at St. Jude’s, Jeb rallied and his leukemia went into remission. He lived a rich life until his death at the age of 19.