Years ago Taylor Stokes cared little about what she ate. Because she was waiting tables at Dwight’s and riding her bike to and from work, she didn’t really have to. But that all changed when she crashed her bike and broke her leg in 2010.
“After two weeks in bed I realized I couldn’t eat like that anymore,” she said. “And I realized anything that’s healthy doesn’t taste good.”
So she searched YouTube how to make good food “but doesn’t make me 200 pounds by the end of the summer.” She discovered raw vegan food, began experimenting and offered the finished products to friends. Once she put down $300 for a dehydrator, things got interesting.
“I would typically go to the farmers’ market back then when the market was closing and I would buy whatever the farmers had left over,” Stokes said. “Back then, kale wasn’t popular. They had lots of kale left over. I started making kale chips because I had the dehydrator and they were so good.”
Things blew up in a hurry after a forager with Whole Foods tried her kale chips at a farmers market. The company wanted 20 cases of her product. She rounded up as many people as possible in the summer of 2014 (“I guess I didn’t sleep for three months,” she said), and filled out the purchase order for the Lafayette store’s opening day. Almost all of them sold.
Now TaylorMade Kale Chips are in all seven Whole Foods stores in Louisiana, and the company will do a test run in all 10 stores in the Houston market in September.
“When I did the grand opening at the Whole Foods in Shreveport, people were laughing and spitting it out,” said Stokes, now 29. “I didn’t take it personal. They didn’t realize it was my stuff. Any of those negatives definitely get erased when people say, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know kale could taste this good.’”