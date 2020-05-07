Taxable sales in March were up from the previous month but down over $50 million from March 2019, indicating the economic slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic.
Data released Wednesday by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority showed $509.4 million in retail sales in March, up from the $465.5 million in February but down from the $549.7 million in March 2019. It puts the year-to-date total at $1.48 billion through March, down from the $1.5 billion in the first three months of 2019.
Year-to-date totals, however, remain slightly ahead of 2018’s totals.
“Taxable sales through February held steady with strong 2019 numbers; however, March brought a new reality for shoppers and retailers across Acadiana, Louisiana and the U.S.,” said Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA). “We all have a role to play in supporting our local businesses and their employees—who are our friends, families and neighbors. I encourage you to continue supporting your favorite local retailer, restaurant or service provider, in whatever way to you can, over the coming weeks and months.”
All municipalities reported gains from February but drops from one year ago. Lafayette dropped from $387.1 million a year ago to $343.7 million, Broussard from $46.3 million to $46.2 million in March, Carencro from $24.837 million to $24.830 million, Scott from $22.9 million to $20.96 million, Youngsville from $27.1 million to $26.45 million and Duson from $3.56 million to $2.75 million in March.
Other data points of note:
- Sales at grocery stores were the highest on record, which dates back to 2010, at $27 million, the result of the state's state-at-home order.
- Restaurants sales, consequently, dipped to just below $23 million, the second-lowest monthly total on record.
- Bars and nightclubs reported just over $2 million in sales, the sector’s worst March on record by a significant margin.
- Jewelry stores also had its worst month on record with $6.8 million in sales.
- Hotel/motel receipts were at $2.55 million, the lowest month on record.
- Book stores also had their worst month with $663,021 in sales.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.