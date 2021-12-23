An 82-unit townhome development is planned for the area near the intersection of Johnston Street and Duhon Road.
Developer Phil Devey with Frontline Management Group and other investors got approval this week from the city planning commission for the Townhomes at Marblehead, which be built on 8 ½ acres behind the Rouses Market and Mercedes Benz of Lafayette dealership.
The development will be similar to the Laurentian Park, also a townhome project Devey built off Ole Colony Road in Lafayette. The homes will be between 1,100 and 1,350 square feet and will be priced at $200,000-$250,000.
Plans call for extending the nearby streets, Marblehead Avenue and Brown-Fortier Drive. Construction could begin next summer.
“Affordably priced homes in Lafayette, those things are in demand and sought after,” Devey said. “With the price of land and cost of land, it’s very hard to make the financials work in the city of Lafayette. (Laurentian Park) was well-received as far as what people wanted. They were excited about the price point.”
The plans include a mix of mostly single-story two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with some two-story units with three bedrooms. The community will be gated and include green space and a park, he said.
That section of Lafayette Parish has had an increase in home construction through the first three quarters. With 69 new builds through September, only areas of Youngsville and Carencro – two of the hot spots for construction in the parish – had more, according to data from Market Scope Consulting.