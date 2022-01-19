Lafayette Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin drives every night from Lafayette to New Orleans for his job with UPS. But he also flies out Lafayette quite often.

So the new terminal at the Lafayette Regional Airport, to him, is a sight to behold. With its canopied entrance that lets in natural light to the windows throughout the building, comparing it to the current terminal is, well, like night and day.

“I’ve been to many airports, and this one here is state of the art, you know what I mean?” Rubin said after Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new terminal, which open to passenger traffic Thursday morning.

“Spacious. A lot of windows. Overall, I see growth, and we’ve got room to grow. That’s the main thing I’m looking at.”

The new terminal was officially unveiled Wednesday as Gov. John Bel Edwards joined FAA deputy associate administrator Winsome Lenfert and state and local elected officials cut the ribbon on the 120,000-square-foot building that will have the first planes fly out Thursday morning.

It marked the end of a seven-year journey that began with voters in Lafayette Parish approving a 1-cent sales tax in December 2014 to replace the aging 60,000-square-foot current terminal just to its south. The tax, a temporary one that ran from April 1 to Nov. 30 in 2015, generated $33 million to help fund the $155 million project along with state and federal dollars.

The best part about that shiny new building with wider walkways and modern technology? It comes with no debt.

“I will tell you — I’m excited about the fact that so many different groups came together, including the taxpayers here in Lafayette Parish, to support this undertaking,” Edwards said. “You got it done. I think that that’s a model not just for you all but local government going forward all over the state of Louisiana.”

That local pot of money, as it turned out, was what may have moved the project ahead in the line in terms of getting federal assistance. Airport director Steve Picou recalled a meeting with FAA officials, in which airport officials put forth the revenue raised locally through the tax — which, as history indicates, came at a time when the Lafayette economy hit the skids when the energy industry slumped.

Most airports, Picou noted, seek federal help with “their pockets hanging out saying we need help.” The airport also mapped out a funding plan combining federal and state funding sources to pay for the project.

“I actually do remember that meeting,” Lenfert said. “When that project was first brought to my attention, it was a very aggressive construction but it had the community’s full support. It is so impressive how the community has rallied behind this project in support of the terminal program. You know, I am particularly pleased that this airport will be debt-free once the project is completed.”

The FAA awarded more than $59 million in assistance, she said, including upgrading the air traffic systems, adding aprons and improving land side access. The state contributed funding through capital outlay funding and through the Department of Transportation and Development, Edwards noted.

The investment, Edwards noted, made the airport “another jewel in the system of Louisiana airports.” LFT is one of seven commercial airports to complement the 62 general aviation airports and over 800 registered landing sites.

But it is also an economic generator for the area, Edwards noted. It supports about 3,500 jobs with an estimated payroll of nearly $72 million. The economic output is about $311 million for the local community.

“This was no small project,” he said. “So many people had to work together for a very long time to make it happen. It’s truly a testament to what can be accomplished when we work together.”

The first passengers will board flights early Thursday and notice the new details: wider concourses, two TSA security checkpoint lines with a room for a third, an additional 199 parking spaces.

The restaurant in the old terminal, Acadiana Tap Room, will move over to the new one. The rental car lot will be covered.

It’s a transformative project, said state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, and one that will eventually benefit from the Interstate 49 connector that will make it easier for passengers to get to the airport.

“It’s a sign of growth and prosperity in our community,” he said. “I think it will fit in perfectly with the work that’s currently underway with I-49 because that’ll get the people directly here. When you look at the work that’s done on I-10, we’re sitting right on the cusp to attract new businesses and new opportunities for our community to continue to grow.”