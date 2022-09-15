Crumbl Cookies, a franchised bakery that sells a rotating variety of more than 120 specialty cookies, will open its first of two Lafayette locations later this month.
Franchisees Jeff Vaccaro and Casey Field will open in the River Marketplace shopping center at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, on Sept. 30, Vaccaro said.
The second location will be in the Autumwood Shopping Center in the former Quizno’s space at 2668 Johnston St., Suite A2, he said.
Crumbl, which began in 2017 when two cousins opened a location in Logan, Utah, is a fast-expanding company with over 300 locations in 36 states. It opened the first location in Louisiana last year in Baton Rouge along Siegen Lane.
Along with cookies, Crumbl also sells ice cream and offers delivery and curbside pickup. All Crumbl locations are closed on Sundays.