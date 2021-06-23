A local developer is planning to build two 20-story high rise towers in downtown Lafayette in what could be the biggest development that area has had in decades.
Developer Cliff Guidry with Guidry Land Development unveiled his plans for the $140 million, 240,000-square-foot Seven16 Lafayette Tower, which will be located at 716 Lafayette St. next to the federal courthouse, to local commercial real estate agents on Wednesday.
The project, which will include two buildings each 260 feet tall, will include parking garages on the first seven floors of each building, a patio area on the eighth floor, commercial space up to the 16th floor and a hotel or condominiums on the top three floors with a rooftop patio on the 20th floor, Guidry said.
The buildings are slated to be 260 feet high, which would be the tallest buildings in Lafayette, Guidry said, edging out the Chase Tower (197 feet) and the DoubleTree by Hilton Lafayette (198 feet). It would be the first high-rise construction in downtown since the Chase Bank building was completed in 1975.
If the buildings get more interest than anticipated, it could go as high as 360 feet.
“For those of us who have lived here most of our lives, we’ve been waiting on a golden baby project like this,” said Flo Meadows, a longtime commercial real estate agent. “It changes the conversation about our city and keeping talent here. I'm always engaged in conversations about everyone's kids moving somewhere else, and I think this begins to change the conversation for us. So I am super thrilled about this project.”
Guidry cited the success he had with a project in Orange Beach, Alabama, as part of his motivation to build a similar project here. The Atlas Condominiums project, which has yet to begin construction and will be built on the beach, sold all the 38 units within five months.
“We’re doing a lot of projects these days up and down the Gulf Coast,” Guidry said. “Driving, I get a lot of inspiration. But doing the Atlas project really perpetuated me to want to do something in Lafayette. If you want to do a high-rise building, don’t you want to be around other high-rise buildings? I have to do it in downtown Lafayette.”