The number of homes sold in December in Lafayette Parish was the highest monthly total in at least the last three years as the parish and Acadiana region finished 2020 setting records again for homes sold.
Some 430 homes were sold in Lafayette Parish, part of the 614 sold in the Acadiana region last month to put the total number of homes sold in the region for the year at 6,177, a 10.4% increase over 2019, according to data compiled by analyst Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Sales in Lafayette Parish ended up at 4,044, topping 2019’s total of 3,406 by nearly 20%, and indicating the dip in homes sold in 2019 in favor of outlying parishes may have been a blip and not a trend.
Buyers spent more money on homes in 2020, topping $977 million in dollar volume for homes sold in Lafayette Parish, a $208.6 million rise from the previous year.
Historically low interest rates have fueled the real estate market in Acadiana and many other markets, giving buyers more power to more home for the same monthly mortgage payment. Rates started dropping shortly after the coronavirus pandemic hit and have continued to move downward.
The average sale price in Lafayette Parish jumped from $225,704 in 2019 to $241,693 in 2020, data shows.